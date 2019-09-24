Weibo International (WB) Stake Held by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc; As Burlington Stores (BURL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Suntrust Banks Trimmed Stake by $2.11 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 12,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 21,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 33,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202. About 825,009 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo International (WB) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 93,058 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 85,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 1.36 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 35.82 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 32,689 shares to 710,708 shares, valued at $61.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 10,623 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).