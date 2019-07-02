Weibo Corporation (WB) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Comparing side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo Corporation 59 5.59 N/A 2.47 23.88 Remark Holdings Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.6% 19.1% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 675.5% -109.9%

Risk and Volatility

Weibo Corporation is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.07. Remark Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.16 beta which makes it 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Weibo Corporation is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Remark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Weibo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Weibo Corporation and Remark Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Weibo Corporation’s average target price is $66.67, while its potential upside is 51.73%. Remark Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 782.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Weibo Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Weibo Corporation shares and 21.6% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 10.3% are Remark Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weibo Corporation -4.78% -14.01% -10.85% 3.2% -45.28% 0.96% Remark Holdings Inc. -13.87% -7.09% -40.7% -68.36% -77.8% -2.48%

For the past year Weibo Corporation had bullish trend while Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Weibo Corporation beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.