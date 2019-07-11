Weibo Corporation (WB) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Comparison side by side

Both Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo Corporation 58 5.38 N/A 2.47 23.88 Redfin Corporation 19 3.12 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Weibo Corporation and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Weibo Corporation and Redfin Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.6% 19.1% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Weibo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Redfin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weibo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Weibo Corporation and Redfin Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Redfin Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

$66.67 is Weibo Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.87%. Competitively Redfin Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.33, with potential upside of 31.73%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Weibo Corporation is looking more favorable than Redfin Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Weibo Corporation and Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 0% respectively. Weibo Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.41%. Competitively, 2.7% are Redfin Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weibo Corporation -4.78% -14.01% -10.85% 3.2% -45.28% 0.96% Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14%

For the past year Weibo Corporation was less bullish than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats Redfin Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.