Weibo (Call) (WB) Share Value Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (Call) (WB) by 66.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 70,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 105,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.23 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc (Put) by 40,200 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 529,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,900 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (Call) (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 16 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 612,651 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 644,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Contrarius Invest Ltd invested in 2.24% or 691,874 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 82,700 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 412,821 shares. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 422 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 1,000 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 17,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 285,836 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0.42% or 1.43M shares. British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,470 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.53M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Co has 49,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs And Ca invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New England And invested in 0.97% or 13,851 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.46% or 9.57M shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 1.14 million shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited holds 8,015 shares. Sta Wealth Lc accumulated 4,682 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.11M shares or 2.63% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.38% or 22,520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 5.82M shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Inv Mgmt Llc has 116,856 shares.

