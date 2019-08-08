Weibo (Call) (WB) Share Price Declined While Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Holding by $2.11 Million; Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Deere & Co (DE) Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (Call) (WB) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 34,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 59,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 988.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 17,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 1,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 1.61 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,598 shares to 2,102 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 9,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 377,527 shares to 514,327 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 89,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).