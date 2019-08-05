Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $1.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Lowered Holding by $623,276

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 821,344 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 4,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 210,774 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.50M, down from 214,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $330.92. About 90,598 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,236 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,265 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 302,811 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 31.71 million shares stake. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 1.67% or 663,738 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,163 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Incorporated has 135,115 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,837 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 115,414 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 3.8% stake. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability, Maine-based fund reported 8,615 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 214,906 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.41% or 72,974 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated accumulated 2.01% or 20,662 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moors & Cabot reported 1,944 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,690 were reported by Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% stake. United Automobile Association accumulated 34,229 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 690 shares. Axa owns 16,908 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Sa reported 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,632 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Optimum Investment stated it has 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.82% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 54,696 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Soft – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.