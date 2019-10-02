Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $21.28 Million as Shares Rose; Doliver Capital Advisors Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Increased as Share Price Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 107,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 537,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.42M, down from 645,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 27.97 million shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4626.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,261 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 4.71 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.94% or 101,100 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chilton Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,484 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 275,281 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cambridge Company holds 0.03% or 5,697 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,991 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 14,361 were accumulated by Sterling Investment Mgmt. 7,550 are held by Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 1.30M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 424,524 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 686,343 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Argent Tru holds 0.21% or 26,685 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 760,122 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corp. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 1.2% or 14,658 shares. 171,951 were reported by Of Vermont. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited owns 66,076 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,210 shares. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 233,846 shares. Aristotle Ltd holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Girard Prtnrs has 136,498 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 13.75M shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 1.57 million shares stake. Tompkins Financial holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,352 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 892,197 shares. John G Ullman Assoc holds 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,118 shares. Iconiq Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,213 shares.

