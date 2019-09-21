Wedgewood Partners Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Trimmed by $12.21 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Mcmillion Capital Management Decreased Stake

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 94,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 35,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 175,473 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.87M, down from 210,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration holds 1.57% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 93,619 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 1.05% or 152,704 shares. Davis has 5,613 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.47 million shares or 4.21% of the stock. Sandhill Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,723 shares. 93,639 are owned by Stonebridge Capital. Bluestein R H And Communication holds 3.36% or 470,509 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Management holds 2.69% or 338,594 shares. 493,841 were accumulated by Colony Gru Limited Liability. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.12M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 76,892 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 2.03% or 933,522 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

