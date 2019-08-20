Wedgewood Partners Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Has Decreased by $9.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Northpointe Capital Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Value Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 23,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 86,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 110,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 11.63M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 135,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 557,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42M, down from 693,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 684,071 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 294 shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,845 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 28,481 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 37,159 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Penobscot Inv invested in 19,972 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 472,502 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.23% or 617,198 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,391 shares. 31,125 were reported by Whitnell. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 4,286 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 1,102 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 1,400 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 1.03 million shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Excalibur Corporation invested in 1.44% or 28,356 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 9,450 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.35% or 322,423 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,880 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.23% or 39,596 shares. Chemical Bank owns 227,166 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Iberiabank has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Atwood And Palmer has 4.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Management reported 1.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake. Leisure accumulated 18,418 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,271 shares to 93,959 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).