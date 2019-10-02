Wedgewood Partners Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $21.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 107,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 537,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.42M, down from 645,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $219.85. About 9.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $23.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1712.39. About 800,147 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or holds 4.62% or 56,530 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,000 shares. Beaumont Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109,104 shares stake. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 15,478 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested in 801,145 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 14,155 shares. 16,839 are held by Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Llc. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi owns 146,335 shares or 6.6% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Co holds 1.4% or 109,522 shares. Asset One invested in 2.63M shares. 11,219 were reported by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Spirit Of America Management Corp reported 20,373 shares stake. Guinness Asset Management Limited stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,238 are held by Parkside Bancorp Trust.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) poised to report huge growth in App Store sales – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bringing original films to theaters – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx owns 2.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,104 shares. Citigroup has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 279,185 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 279 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 1,951 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 923 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 465 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,804 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 325 shares. Sands Management Llc reported 1.28 million shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran Finance holds 3,455 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 706 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.79 million shares. Sol Capital invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl. A (BRKA) by 44 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 30,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).