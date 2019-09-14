Wedgewood Partners Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Upped as Stock Rose; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Cut Holding by $21.59 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 253,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 165,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, down from 419,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85M, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 7,284 shares to 37,683 shares, valued at $70.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And owns 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,651 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 300 were reported by Blume Capital Mgmt. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 139,382 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,158 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Beck Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 33,137 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wellington Group Llp has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 158,865 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 99,409 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 207,051 shares to 390,951 shares, valued at $107.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 956,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Com Llc holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 11,855 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp reported 119,098 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2.29M were reported by Investec Asset Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management LP holds 0.37% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 99,264 shares. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 42,086 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Citigroup holds 648,108 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 92,834 shares. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 100,442 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.14% or 3.09M shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mariner Limited Liability Com, Kansas-based fund reported 37,222 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 128,273 shares.

