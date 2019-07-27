Wedgewood Partners Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Decreased by $28.47 Million as Stock Declined; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Cut Its Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 306,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.03 million, down from 671,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45M for 23.85 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 46,625 shares to 167,647 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).