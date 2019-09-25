Wedgewood Partners Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); West Oak Capital Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 17,850 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 81,264 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15M for 13.10 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fast-growing Livongo Health lost half its value since its IPO â€” here’s why – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mellanox Announces Support Solutions for SONiC Open Source Network Operating System – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19,013 shares to 638,817 shares, valued at $53.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.