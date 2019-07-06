Wedgewood Partners Maintains Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW); As Marathon Petro (MPC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petro (MPC) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 132,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 328,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 404,002 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares to 693,978 shares, valued at $108.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. LEMKE JAMES also sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by Freeman Angela K.. The insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307. 1,382 shares were sold by Kass Jordan T, worth $125,487 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 22,917 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.79% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 25,785 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has 4,309 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 2,431 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 634,626 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 7,346 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 136,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 374,166 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 86,669 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 680,852 shares. Capital International Invsts invested in 503,370 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability has 47,963 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 29,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 341,455 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blue Chip Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,361 are owned by Park Natl Corp Oh. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 3,692 shares. Bb&T stated it has 53,922 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 1,008 shares. Chilton Inv accumulated 76,286 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bollard Grp Inc Limited has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,937 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 32 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,118 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 94,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 43,946 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY) by 148,090 shares to 569,975 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcln 0.9 9/21 (Prn) by 20.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).