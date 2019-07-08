Wedgewood Partners Lowered Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Alpine Investment Management Decreased by $2.20 Million Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 240,791 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 2.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41 million for 17.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 136,055 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 29,550 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Denali has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 800 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 106,644 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Research Glob Invsts accumulated 0.31% or 6.80 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.17% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 104 were reported by Capital Guardian. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 15,373 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 35,353 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 0.01% or 1,052 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York owns 47,840 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne owns 76,193 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 200 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.86% or 407,400 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 38,155 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Llc accumulated 41,181 shares or 2.29% of the stock. First Finance Corp In holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,679 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 104,114 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 11.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 0.15% stake. Navellier & Assoc Inc invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hikari Power reported 4.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 5,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.54 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.