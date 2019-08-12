Wedgewood Partners Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $9.76 Million; Strategic Advisors Has Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 135,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 557,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42M, down from 693,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 204,909 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 2,007 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 20,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp reported 47,362 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 107,787 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 48,045 shares stake. Thomas White Intl Limited stated it has 1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Trust Na holds 14,139 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 110,195 shares. 48,430 were accumulated by Selway Asset Mngmt. Schroder Inv Gru has 0.46% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Psagot House Limited owns 39,954 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.