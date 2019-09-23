Wedgewood Partners Lifted Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $4.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Pool (POOL) Position by $3.67 Million; Shares Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 18,451 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 37,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 551,079 shares traded or 140.42% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85 million, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64M shares traded or 119.49% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19,013 shares to 638,817 shares, valued at $53.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,800 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.