Wedgewood Partners Increases Position in Ross Stores (ROST); Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85M, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 582,130 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 148,430 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares to 98,400 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,700 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 6,974 shares. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 78,091 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Group Inc One Trading LP reported 3,617 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 30,340 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 85,431 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability accumulated 450 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,243 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 491,711 shares. Greenleaf holds 4,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,460 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 35,430 are held by Prudential Public Limited Com. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 365,429 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 62,869 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.