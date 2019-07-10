Wedgewood Partners Increased Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Stock Price Declined; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.61 Million Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 2.25 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 439,525 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16 million for 12.62 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12M shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 543,950 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com invested in 979,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 459,100 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. First Fincl In has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parkside Comml Bank & invested in 42 shares. 13,949 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested in 74,133 shares. Counselors Of Maryland, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,032 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 2,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 122,800 shares. Jbf Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,700 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 11,126 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $78.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,998 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 3,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc reported 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 48,071 were reported by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 894,128 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 7,346 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd reported 21,108 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 999,154 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 16,755 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.08% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 38,468 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,224 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). American Century Inc owns 746,109 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 4,080 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.08% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 103,370 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 458,604 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. OBRIEN CHRIS had sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr. The insider LEMKE JAMES sold 2,399 shares worth $214,974.