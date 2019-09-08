Wedgewood Partners Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Increased by $3.18 Million; Scott & Selber Increased Sysco (SYY) Holding by $743,952; Share Value Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 3.10 million shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.59 million shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Limited Liability has 107,441 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 23,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lbmc Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 10,615 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 4,804 shares. Moreover, Cap Invsts has 0.29% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 18.05M shares. 65,439 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. 33,288 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Limited. Howland Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 17,866 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 861,383 shares. Hrt Financial Lc owns 129,776 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank invested in 0.12% or 6,325 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 848,305 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 18,926 were reported by Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 420,052 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 174,543 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Horan reported 44,378 shares stake. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 5,224 were reported by Brookstone Cap. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 305,919 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 595 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.17% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 46,607 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6.17 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Korea Invest accumulated 29,000 shares. 23,040 were reported by Neumann Capital Ltd Co. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 129 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Large Retail Chains Activate Disaster Teams To Replenish Florida Stores – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.