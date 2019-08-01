Wedgewood Partners Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Increased by $3.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Encana (ECA) Stake

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 2.70 million shares traded or 96.29% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 266.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 149,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 206,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 45.25M shares traded or 96.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares to 101 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 153,618 shares to 587,002 shares, valued at $117.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST) by 319,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985. Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 was sold by LEMKE JAMES. 1,100 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $98,307 were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Art Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.23% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Zebra Cap Ltd holds 3,927 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 432,436 shares stake. Fort LP invested in 23,867 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 86,669 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 45,215 shares. Stephens Ar reported 9 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 623 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 91,461 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 21,279 shares.

