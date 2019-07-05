Wedgewood Partners Has Upped Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by $3.18 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 264,221 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 120,567 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Echo Global Logistics Squeaks Out An Earnings Win Against Tough Comparisons – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy And Build: The Private Equity Strategy Behind The New Class Pf 3PL Majors – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Load-Matching App Downloads And Stickiness Leaderboard Released By CarrierLists – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “As Demand Falters, C.H. Robinson Shores Up Profits – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by Freeman Angela K.. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock or 2,399 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 135,615 shares to 557,859 shares, valued at $40.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,819 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Na has 0.24% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 13,837 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 210,493 shares. 51,688 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 4,801 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 131,699 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 3,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale has 0.13% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Creative Planning has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 3,169 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.05% stake. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 435 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 91,461 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.4% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 25,000 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc invested in 56,949 shares or 2.15% of the stock.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Red Hat’s Stock Rose 46.2% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Moving On From Red Hat – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Earnings: RHT Stock Unmoved After Topping Q3 Earnings Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 324,187 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 198,879 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 341,950 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 5,500 are owned by Css Limited Liability Co Il. Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 725,211 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt owns 3,213 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.25 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 629,683 shares. Sit Inv Assoc reported 27,355 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Renaissance Ltd reported 122,565 shares stake. Mariner Llc reported 1,678 shares stake. Westchester Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 8.64% or 1.28M shares.