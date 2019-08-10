Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered By $29.54 Million Its Visa (V) Holding; Tableau Software Has 1.89 Sentiment

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 183 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 97 reduced and sold stock positions in Tableau Software Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 73.86 million shares, up from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 116 New Position: 67.

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Visa (V) stake by 21.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc analyzed 189,328 shares as Visa (V)'s stock rose 9.34%. Visa now has $401.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.27 million shares or 14.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 5.11% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 4.89% in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 121,595 shares.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.