Wedgewood Partners Has Lifted Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Market Value Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Boosted by $23.80 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 38483.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 881,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 883,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 2,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 127,164 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,119 shares, and cut its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 11,126 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $78.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,978 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Transport Executives See Better Picture In Second Half-Maybe – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

