Wedgewood Partners Has Increased Its Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Market Valuation Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.33M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math OVLU Can Go To $30 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Triton’s (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brink’s Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget UPS: Here’s Who’s Really at Risk as Amazon Expands Its Shipping Reach – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.32M shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. 1,100 shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS, worth $98,307. The insider Freeman Angela K. sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985. $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

