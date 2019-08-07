Wedgewood Partners Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $22.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Boosted by $400,302 as Share Value Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 134,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 630,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.02 million, down from 764,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 01/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Getting Feedback on New Tools to Protect People’s Privacy; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 9,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 124,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 114,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 27,500 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,137 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 19,860 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.26M shares. 2,227 are owned by Carlson Cap. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company owns 55,070 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 623,299 shares. Citigroup invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 76,446 shares. 26,332 are held by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 8.65M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Brown Advisory Lc holds 1.03% or 26,344 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,719 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer prices $5B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 71,502 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Trust LP has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 55,438 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Castleark Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 34.78 million shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp has 605,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fagan Assoc Inc invested in 0.09% or 5,171 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 24,395 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Middleton & Ma invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 29,891 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,531 shares to 9,083 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,472 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).