Wedgewood Partners Has Decreased Position in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined; Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $537,432 as Market Value Were Volatile

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 91,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 433,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05 million, down from 525,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.26. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 114,956 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Company holds 4,653 shares. Rivernorth Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 0.14% or 317,262 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL) by 105,474 shares to 794,079 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 114,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

