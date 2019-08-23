Wedgewood Partners Has Decreased Its Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) Holding by $20.45 Million as Market Value Declined; Radnet (RDNT) Shares Rose While Robotti Robert Cut Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 319,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Forward Split With for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 2.15 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 93,966 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Financial Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2018 Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RadNet (RDNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RadNet Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Including Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.15 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.