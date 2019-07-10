Wedgewood Partners Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position as Valuation Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Has Upped by $982,300 as Market Value Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 153,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,699 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.65 million, down from 799,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.02. About 6.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 991,647 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18,089 shares to 297,023 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,089 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.94 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.