Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW); Cypress Capital Group Maintains Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 1.04 million shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.17M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CH Robinson: Speed, Visibility And Cost Are Key To Successful Retail Compliance – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares to 908,998 shares, valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SUB) by 5,533 shares to 20,903 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,983 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

