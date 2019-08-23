Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding by $3.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Cut by $7.37 Million Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 31.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 69,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 148,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, down from 217,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 148,595 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 602,120 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,036 shares to 210,774 shares, valued at $73.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,597 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Morgan Stanley invested in 530,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Svcs owns 840 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Johnson Group Inc stated it has 65 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 1.05 million shares. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fort Lp reported 23,867 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 300 shares. Atria Invests Llc accumulated 3,846 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,431 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security accumulated 22,583 shares.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “C.H. Robinson Names Mike Zechmeister as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,837 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 3,300 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 29,513 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 3,878 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 633,142 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt reported 73,520 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 28,201 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 375 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 258,895 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 75,065 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,566 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 918 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 310,027 shares to 366,546 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 82,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).