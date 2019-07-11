Wedgewood Partners Cut Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $28.47 Million as Shares Declined; Samlyn Capital Decreased Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Share Price Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 306,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.03 million, down from 671,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 1.33M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 42.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 546,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,210 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.18 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 731,219 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn owns 148 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 462,214 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 19,632 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 130,395 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 98,111 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Llc owns 8,422 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.36% or 6,856 shares in its portfolio. 100,235 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Brant Point Invest Ltd accumulated 129,145 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 5,944 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust owns 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Savings Bank Of Omaha accumulated 83,735 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 42 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of stock was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 57,846 shares to 277,846 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.82M for 28.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45 million for 22.90 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

