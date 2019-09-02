Wedgewood Partners Cut Holding in Visa (V) by $29.54 Million; As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 16,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 270 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 16,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.51. About 88,830 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 189,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 693,978 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 883,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% or 6,175 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability Co owns 221,019 shares. Central Commercial Bank has invested 2.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Bancorp Usa accumulated 21,022 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 301,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.16% or 927,144 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 91,210 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grassi Investment holds 2.83% or 122,344 shares. Grimes & reported 3,574 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Consulate has 1,444 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northrock Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,372 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has invested 1.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 144,200 are owned by First Advisors L P.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler LP invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 368,049 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 953,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 75 were reported by Howe Rusling. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 57,819 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.05% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 1,201 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP holds 2.38% or 435,497 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 261 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 122,710 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 20,052 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 38,455 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $56.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 121,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $43.06M for 21.81 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.