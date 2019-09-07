Wedgewood Partners Continues to Hold Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW); Gabalex Capital Management Increased Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Value Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.16 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 100,200 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,108 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3,750 shares. First Republic Invest Inc has 47,209 shares. Srb stated it has 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 2,465 shares. Tobam holds 0.05% or 12,085 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.13% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Axa holds 68,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research Invest Management owns 648,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Washington Tru Financial Bank stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amer Rech & Mngmt has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts owns 68,854 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares to 660,819 shares, valued at $126.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,699 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 1,094 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 837,854 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,413 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 52,731 shares. Lumina Fund Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 45,169 shares. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Barbara Oil has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 1.04 million shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 89,396 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Management Sa reported 42,547 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% or 355 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).