Wedgewood Partners Boosted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $24.84 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 7.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston & Mngmt reported 163,726 shares. 58,001 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 962,690 shares. American Commercial Bank holds 27,222 shares. Bares Cap Incorporated owns 8.68 million shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication holds 35,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Conning Inc reported 8,840 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 39,674 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 451,271 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 133,603 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 1.23M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. First Long Island Ltd Co owns 2.35% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 479,786 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 95,645 shares to 563,666 shares, valued at $64.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,575 shares, and cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard stated it has 382,531 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 163,090 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Spinnaker holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 146,231 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs & Ca holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 238,363 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 1.30 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Sky Invest Gru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Ltd holds 231,687 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,977 shares. Insight 2811 has 17,232 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associate invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Penobscot Inv Management holds 144,405 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel has 20,450 shares. 7,600 are owned by Wespac.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.