Wedgewood Partners Boosted Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake by $3.18 Million; As Harris Del (HRS) Valuation Rose, Richard C Young & Company Trimmed Position

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company analyzed 2,445 shares as the company's stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company's stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 651,108 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. Shares for $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. OBRIEN CHRIS sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307. $99,985 worth of stock was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 2,914 shares valued at $265,189 was sold by Freeman Angela K..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins has 2,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1,215 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 43,175 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 28,307 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 3,804 shares stake. Prudential Fincl reported 131,699 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 65 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 490,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 999,154 shares. State Street owns 8.38M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 432,436 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 3,744 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 11,230 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,693 shares to 54,387 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 30,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ing Groep Nv holds 18,468 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 25,238 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 111,366 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 57,278 shares. St Germain D J has 9,798 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 9.70 million shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 835,684 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,256 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Capital Mngmt Assoc Ny owns 5,000 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 0.95% or 10,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 8,244 shares.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.