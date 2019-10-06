Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 13,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan Today; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 799,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.24 lastly. It is down 54.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,326 shares to 871,601 shares, valued at $178.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 166,399 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Gp Inc LP has 0.53% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.01M shares. 2.12 million are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. 1,649 were accumulated by Financial Architects Inc. The Texas-based Cadence Retail Bank Na has invested 0.51% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Park Avenue Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 6,018 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Management stated it has 259,461 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.37% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 921,135 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 10,385 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 100 shares. Dsam Partners (London) holds 1.32% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 275,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 4.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 64,512 shares. 4.51 million were reported by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt L P. Financial Architects invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Ma invested in 0.15% or 17,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 2.75 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.92M shares stake. Hm Payson And has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). National Asset holds 10,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company has 180 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 11,761 shares. Penn Mngmt Communications Inc invested 0.68% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio.

