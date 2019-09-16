Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped Holding in V.F. (VFC) as Stock Value Declined; Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $560,595 as Stock Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 6.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in V.F. Corporation (VFC) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 55,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 503,342 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.97 million, up from 447,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in V.F. Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 351,360 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 27,303 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $34.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 228,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 12,416 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Trust Com reported 18,323 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 2,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 126,241 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Management. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Counselors Inc holds 55,307 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated reported 12,954 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 127,250 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 4,350 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 133,788 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vans Champions Creative Expression With the Launch of Vans Checkerboard Day – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.