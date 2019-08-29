Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position; Last Week Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $8100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -18.22% below currents $142.24 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. See Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $81.0000 131.0000

11/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $115 New Target: $138 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130 Initiates Coverage On

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 42,401 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 2.02M shares with $93.99 million value, up from 1.98M last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 717,293 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors holds 59,232 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 5,074 shares stake. Dupont Capital Corporation has 1,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 7,696 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited holds 2,795 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 152,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research invested in 0% or 4,103 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 1.02M shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.05% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Montag A And Associates has 6,000 shares. Regions Financial reported 521 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 28,200 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

The stock increased 0.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 292,870 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 23.91% above currents $51.65 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Compass Point maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.