Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed B&G Foods (BGS) Holding by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holder Alta Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 286,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22M, down from 840,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 157,689 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 85,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 699,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 785,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 91,037 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34,877 shares to 819,060 shares, valued at $39.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 12,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.87 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,477 shares to 24,544 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).