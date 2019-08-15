Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake In Walmart (WMT) Was Boosted; Birinyi Associates Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 10,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 43,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 8.57 million shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 30/05/2018 – WAL-MART SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FORMAL BUSINESS & PROXY PROPOSALS

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch has 232,523 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management reported 83,087 shares. Montgomery Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 53,785 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Llc reported 21,455 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Colrain Capital Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 959,507 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 30,150 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 55,935 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Inc has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 58,205 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.84% or 52,748 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 77,905 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8,799 shares to 62,915 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,659 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares to 119,918 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).