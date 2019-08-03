Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 161,569 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, up from 148,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIR NAMES JANE GARVEY NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 30/05/2018 – UAL DIVIDEND WOULD BE BASED ON ‘MUCH HIGHER’ VALUATION: KIRBY; 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,867 shares to 1,984 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Advisors LP holds 3.78% or 394,706 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc reported 123,515 shares. 22,125 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,284 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,060 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com has 131,771 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 53,248 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.9% or 75,181 shares. Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Com stated it has 64,876 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 160,000 were reported by Ally Financial. Martin Company Incorporated Tn owns 56,919 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

