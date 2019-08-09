Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Lowered by $1.28 Million; Emcor Group (EQIX) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 53,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 409,444 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 462,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 439,222 shares traded or 189.51% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 billion, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $552.29. About 274,515 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares to 271,963 shares, valued at $27.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,661 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 1,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Mutual Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,389 shares. Consolidated Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 6,500 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 972,015 shares. Tensile Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 7.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 7,346 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.66M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 729 were accumulated by Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 6,732 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. The insider Lloyd John K bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 82,954 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Co reported 65,231 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Private Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.17% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 9,129 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0% or 258,951 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Brown Advisory Inc owns 1.16M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 60,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 9,888 shares. 20,067 were reported by Sei Investments. 2,161 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 8,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,624 are held by Lpl Fin Ltd. Highlander Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

