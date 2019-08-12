Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake In Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Was Has Boosted; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Holding in Renasant (RNST)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 13,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 50,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 37,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 16,190 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 35,030 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 168,439 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,145 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 30,581 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 5,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 9,912 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 18,759 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 6,000 shares. American Gru holds 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 14,148 shares. Bowling Port Management Lc has 0.21% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 34,056 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 29,039 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 360,674 shares. 6,399 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 53,921 shares. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 33,525 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank reported 34,600 shares.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HSII) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Closing the Gaps: More Work Needed to Accelerate Gender and Racial Diversity on Fortune 500 Boards according to Heidrick & Struggles’ 2019 US Board Monitor – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Could Help Russell 2000 Rebound in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Renasant: A Growth Stock Trading At Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renasant (RNST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.