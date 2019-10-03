Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Decreased by $1.81 Million; Wendell David Associates Cut Position in Mastercard (MA) by $672,144

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 75,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 586,797 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44M, down from 662,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 1.31M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32 million, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $267.33. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.09 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Coast Ltd Liability Com reported 3.47% stake. Hudock Limited Liability reported 267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis holds 0.02% or 8,296 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com has 45,956 shares. Tributary Cap Management Lc accumulated 3,250 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 6,101 shares. Marshfield stated it has 445,896 shares or 7.56% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,066 shares. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 122 shares. 25,353 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw Group Inc reported 2,750 shares stake. 176,014 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 571,543 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 81,587 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 55,685 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 616,354 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 53,824 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grimes And Inc owns 360,419 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 52,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 36,886 shares. King Luther Cap reported 28,950 shares stake. Lord Abbett Com Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hrt Fin Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 21,304 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.99M for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

