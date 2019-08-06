Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake in Apache (APA) Trimmed by $1.72 Million as Shares Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Price Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.54. About 75,346 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 50,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 128,304 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 178,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 1.84 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 2,202 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 18,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 120,991 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,702 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Llc reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 19,225 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1.14M shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 99 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 11,741 shares. Cobblestone Lc has 11,040 shares. First Manhattan invested in 8,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 12,719 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 858 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 51,826 shares to 142,582 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Shares for $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd stated it has 13,322 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 397 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 113,691 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 70,358 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 600 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Armistice Lc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spark Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,300 shares stake. Burgundy Asset Ltd stated it has 228,686 shares. Main Street Research Llc reported 768 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Nv owns 21,052 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 1,954 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 138 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 79 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.28 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,496 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 26,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).