Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake; Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $5.34 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY) stake by 3329.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 253,891 shares as Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 261,517 shares with $10.63 million value, up from 7,626 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc. now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 212,853 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY)

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 98,784 shares with $28.35M value, down from 117,463 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.49% above currents $261.52 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 33,395 shares to 277,116 valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) stake by 27,972 shares and now owns 752,247 shares. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Okumus Fund Mngmt owns 1.63M shares for 14.79% of their portfolio. First Trust LP owns 27,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Lc holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 15,877 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,747 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 18,580 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 588,068 were reported by Fine Cap Prns L P. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 23,335 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 47,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 21,962 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 501 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 315,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

