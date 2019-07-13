Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Its Tower International (TOWR) Position; Yelp (YELP) Sellers Decreased By 6.87% Their Shorts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) had a decrease of 6.87% in short interest. YELP’s SI was 8.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.87% from 9.30M shares previously. With 3.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s short sellers to cover YELP’s short positions. The SI to Yelp Inc’s float is 11.88%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 806,727 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Tower International Inc. (TOWR) stake by 55.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 26,890 shares as Tower International Inc. (TOWR)’s stock declined 19.55%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 75,321 shares with $1.58M value, up from 48,431 last quarter. Tower International Inc. now has $641.14M valuation. The stock increased 69.62% or $12.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 4.67 million shares traded or 2269.11% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Yelp had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) rating on Thursday, March 7. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $37 target. Cowen & Co maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $39 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 14 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $295,521 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L sold $71,680 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Ramsay Alan had sold 128 shares worth $4,861.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 54.2 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

