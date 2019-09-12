Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Its Stake in International Paper Company (IP) as Valuation Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Camelot Portfolios Boosted Holding by $1.04 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in International Paper Company (IP) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 31,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 158,592 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 127,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in International Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 3.30M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 6.10 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.79% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 184,102 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2,829 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisor Prns Limited Liability reported 12,767 shares. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32.46M shares. Eastern Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 5,811 shares. Savant holds 5,722 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10 were reported by Atwood & Palmer Inc. West Oak Capital Lc reported 115 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 2,001 shares. Optimum Advisors has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2,730 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability reported 21,456 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.17M shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored Adr Class A by 5,352 shares to 270,438 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 18,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,017 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 6,207 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 233,326 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 409,021 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wendell David Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.64% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.04% or 305,377 shares. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 258,144 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 742,351 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur has 19,811 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 18,057 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 13,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 134,307 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sprott Inc holds 0.09% or 6,566 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.