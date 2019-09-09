Wedge Capital Management L LP Position in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Trimmed by $431,013 as Stock Price Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Beacon Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake by $454,949

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc. (QCRH) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 13,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 97,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 110,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.54M market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 29,268 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 113,925 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 121,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,112 were reported by Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 113,370 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,853 shares. Burns J W & Company Ny accumulated 1.23% or 85,207 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 127,088 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 9,963 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Mcrae has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital International Ca accumulated 18,500 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0% or 55,989 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 657,804 shares. Cambridge Inc invested in 0.15% or 7,688 shares. Bontempo Ohly Limited owns 52,409 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Stellar Cap Management Ltd owns 9,828 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 212,990 shares to 228,434 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,173 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Appoints Ms. Reba Winter Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 45,064 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Group Inc invested in 113,181 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 82,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability owns 16,689 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 14,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 24,440 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Ejf Cap Lc reported 7,626 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 1,089 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 2,355 shares. Commerce Retail Bank accumulated 55,835 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications invested in 0.01% or 13,611 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12,221 shares to 472,813 shares, valued at $94.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW).